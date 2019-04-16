Tuesday, April 16, 2019 | ePaper

Moon pushes for summit with N Korea's Kim despite nuclear standoff

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with his aids at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea on Monday.

Reuters, Seoul :
 South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Monday he will pursue "in earnest" another summit with Kim Jong Un despite the North Korean leader's recent criticism of Seoul's self-proclaimed role as a mediator in stalled nuclear talks.
Moon has been eager to regain momentum in talks with North Korea since Kim's second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, in Vietnam in February, failed due to conflicting demands by Pyongyang for sanctions relief and by Washington for sweeping North Korean measures to abandon its nuclear program.
Kim said in a speech on Friday that he was willing to hold another summit with Trump if the United States changed its calculation and offered a "proper attitude and a methodology", setting a year-end deadline.
While North Korea and the United States have been discussing the North's denuclearization, U.S. ally South Korea has been taking steps to improve its ties with its old rival.
Moon and Kim have held three meetings over the past year, and Moon's administration has been keen for a fourth, possibly to mark the anniversary of the first one on April 27.
Moon, who visited Washington to meet Trump last week, said Kim's latest address "set the stage" for a fourth inter-Korean summit, which could be a "stepping stone for an even bigger opportunity and a more significant outcome".
"Now is the time to begin the preparations in earnest," Moon told a meeting with senior secretaries, noting that as soon as the North Koreans were ready, he was willing to meet Kim "regardless of venue and form".
In his first public remarks since Kim's address, Moon said he "very much welcomed" that speech, saying it showed Kim's "unwavering" commitment toward denuclearization and the reopening of negotiations.
But Moon did not specifically respond to Kim's criticism that South Korea was too subservient to the "anachronistic arrogance and hostile policy of the United States", and that the South's military persisted in "veiled hostility" by conducting exercises with U.S. forces.
Kim said South Korea should not "pose as a meddlesome 'mediator' and 'facilitator'" between the North and the United States.
North Korea's state media on Saturday issued a commentary criticizing South Korea's purchase of fighter jets, including two recently delivered F-35A jets from the United States, calling it a "serious provocative act" that could intensify tension on the Korean peninsula.
However, Kim said he remained committed to improving relations with South Korea if it showed its "sincerity by practical action, not by words".
Any significant improvement in ties between the two Koreas could depend on progress between North Korea and the United States on the North's denuclearization and that looks doubtful, with neither side showing willingness to make concessions.

Sudan protesters demand 'immediate' civilian rule

AFP, Khartoum :Â Sudanese protesters on Sunday demanded the country's military rulers "immediately" hand power over to a civilian government that should then bring ousted leader Omar al-Bashir to justice.Thousands remained

Pompeo urges Maduro to allow aid entry at Colombia-Venezuela border

AFP, Cucuta, Colombia : US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ended his tour of South America on Sunday with a brief visit to the Colombian border city of Cucuta, crossed through

Omar says more death threats coming since Trump pushed video

AP, Washington  :Rep. Ilhan Omar says she's faced increased death threats since President Donald Trump spread around a video that purports to show her being dismissive of the 2001 terrorist

News In Brief

Danish police detain 23 after provocateur sparks violenceAP, CopenhagenDanish police say 23 people have been detained for violence after a far-right provocateur tossed a copy of the Quran in the

Kim open to another summit with Trump, with conditions

AP, Pyongyang :North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he is open to a third summit with President Donald Trump, but set the year's end as a deadline for Washington

Pompeo says US won't quit fight in Venezuela, defends sanctions

Reuters, Santiago :U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday defended sanctions on Venezuela and said the United States would not "quit the fight" in the socialist-run Latin American nation

India hopes to avoid US sanctions over Russian missile deal

AFP, New Delhi :India is hopeful it will avoid US sanctions over its purchase of Russia's S-400 missile system, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told AFP.New Delhi has been "heard and

Trump confidant Roger Stone seeks full Mueller report

AP, Washington :President Donald Trump's longtime confidant, Roger Stone, asked a federal judge Friday to compel the Justice Department to turn over a full copy of special counsel Robert Mueller's

Pedal power: India election crusader cycling for 'real' democracy

AFP, Patna :Lal Mani Das raises his voice above the morning din outside a railway station in the eastern Indian city of Patna city to make an appeal: Vote for